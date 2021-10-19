Left Menu

Promoted Venezia beats Fiorentina 1-0 for first home win

PTI | Venice | Updated: 19-10-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 09:34 IST
Promoted Venezia beats Fiorentina 1-0 for first home win
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Promoted Venezia earned its first Serie A home win in nearly two decades after beating Fiorentina 1-0.

Mattia Aramu scored into an empty net late in the first half after a perfect setup from Gianluca Busio and Thomas Henry left the goalkeeper out of position on Monday.

Fiorentina, which had won three of four away matches, was reduced to 10 men when Riccardo Sottil picked up his second yellow card in the 77th minute.

Former Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero started for Venezia after signing on a free transfer a week ago, marking his first Italian league appearance in seven years.

Romero was tested early on, producing a save on a dangerous shot from Giacomo Bonaventura.

Dušan Vlahovic had few chances amid transfer speculation after Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso announced the center forward will not renew his contract.

Venezia, which is playing in the top division for the first time since 2002, moved up to 15th, while Fiorentina remained ninth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021