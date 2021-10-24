The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-T20WC-SL-LD BANGLA Rookie batter Asalanka's unbeaten 80 sets up SL's five-wicket win against Bangladesh Sharjah, Oct 24 (PTI) Young left-hander Charith Asalanka smashed an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls while fellow southpaw Bhanuka Rajapaksa made a quickfire half-century as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AFG-SCO-PREVIEW After chaotic build-up, Afghanistan open their T20 WC campaign against spirited Scotland Sharjah, Oct 24 (PTI) The Afghanistan cricket team will hope to provide some joy to its people going through tumultuous times back home as it begins its T20 World Cup campaign against a spirited Scotland here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-KNEE Indian players take the knee before Pakistan game Dubai, Oct 24 (PTI) The Virat Kohli-led Indian team on Sunday extended their support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement by taking the knee before their T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan here.

SPO-BOX-WC-IND-PREVIEW Men's Boxing World C'ships: New-look Indian squad eyes strong show Belgrade, Oct 24 (PTI) With a largely fresh-faced squad, the Indian men's boxing team would be in for a challenging time at the AIBA world championships starting here on Monday, up against a top-notch field but nonetheless hopeful of equalling or bettering the two medals secured in the previous edition.

SPO-CRI-IPL-TEAM-BIDS New IPL teams: BCCI expecting anything between Rs 7k cr-10k cr with Adani, Goenka, Aurobindo in fray Dubai, Oct 24 (PTI) The Indian cricket board will be expecting the two new IPL franchises to go for Rs 7000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore each after the bidding process begins here on Monday.

SPO-BOX-WOM-NATIONALS Reigning Asian champion Pooja Rani sails into quarterfinals Hisar, Oct 24 (PTI) Reigning Asian champion Pooja Rani of Haryana entered the quarterfinals of the 5th Women's National Boxing Championship after a dominant win in the 81kg category here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-T2-WC-SL-BANGLA-COMMENTS Target of 172 not easy one: SL captain Dasun Shanaka Sharjah, Oct 24 (PTI) Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said the 172-run target his side chased down against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match here on Sunday was not an easy one.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-HARDIK I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts: Hardik Dubai, Oct 24 (PTI) His back is not a matter of concern anymore but India's swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday made it clear that he won't resume bowling until at least the ICC T20 World Cup close in on the knockouts.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-SHAKIB Shakib becomes T20 World Cup's highest wicket-taker Sharjah, Oct 24 (PTI) Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday became the leading wicket-taker in the history of T20 World Cups, surpassing former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi when he dismissed Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during their Super 12 match here.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AFHGAN-NABI To bring joy back home, Nabi's Afghanistan look up to cricket Sharjah, Oct 24 (PTI) Afghanistan's captain Mohammad Nabi is hoping for his team's success in the T20 World Cup and bring smiles on the faces of their fans back home, where cricket remains one of few sources of ''happiness'' following the country's takeover by Taliban.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-NEUFC-KHALID Khalid Jamil becomes first Indian head coach of ISL club, to manage NEUFC Guwahati, Oct 24 (PTI) Khalid Jamil has become the first full-time Indian head coach in the history of the Indian Super League with NorthEast United FC offering him the top job ahead of the upcoming season.

SPO-CRI-CROWD-MCG MCG could attract a crowd of more than 80,000 during Boxing Day Test Melbourne, Oct 24 (PTI) The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground could see a crowd of more than 80,000 people during this summer's Boxing Day Ashes Test between hosts Australia and England as the Victorian government announced further easing of COVID-19 restrictions over the coming months.

SPO-CRI-WBBL-IND Harmanpreet stars in Melbourne Renegades' win, disappointing day for Shafali in WBBL Melbourne, Oct 24 (PTI) India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur dished out an all-round performance to guide Melbourne Renegades to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash league on Sunday.

SPO-SNOOKER Amee finishes as number one Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Amee Kamani reasserted her dominance over national champion Vidya Pillai by pulling off a crucial win in the Women's Z-Camp (2nd leg) and finished as the number one in the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers.

SPO-TENNIS-NATIONALS Former champion Vardhan, Balu qualify for main draw of tennis Nationals New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Former champion Vishnu Vardhan and Sharmada Balu recorded easy wins over their respective opponents to qualify for the men's and women's singles main draws of the Fenesta national hard court tennis championships, here on Sunday.

SPO-HOCK-NATIONALS-ACADEMY Roundglass Punjab beat SAI-Academy Kolkata via shootout Bhopal, Oct 24 (PTI) Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Namdhari XI and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy stormed into the semi-finals of the 1st Hockey India junior men academy national championship with remarkable victories here on Sunday.

