Rugby-Wales surprise with Roberts call-up as hooker crisis grows

Wales have called uncapped South African-born hooker Bradley Roberts into their squad as cover for the autumn international series after injuries to first choice front-rowers Ken Owens and Elliot Dee. Owens was initially named to start against New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday, but failed a fitness test on a back problem and has been replaced in the team by Ryan Elias.

Kirby Myhill, who was an injury replacement for Dee (neck), comes onto the bench. The 25-year-old Roberts qualifies for Wales through his paternal grandmother. He has made 10 appearances for Irish side Ulster, who he joined in the 2020/21 season.

His most recent performance was against Connacht last weekend, when he came off the bench to score a try. Wales host South Africa, Fiji and Australia on consecutive weekends after their meeting with the All Blacks.

