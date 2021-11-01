Soccer-Early goal gives Sao Paulo 1-0 win over Internacional

Sao Paulo beat Internacional 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Gabriel Sara on Sunday, extending Inter’s winless run to four matches in Brazil’s Serie A. Sara scored the only goal of the game after four minutes with an angled drive from close range and while the home side dominated the match at the Morumbi stadium they could not add to their tally.

The win, a second victory in their last three games under new coach Rogerio Ceni, lifted Sao Paulo to 11th on 37 points. Inter remain in sixth with 41 points.

