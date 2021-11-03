Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Horse riding to be dropped from modern pentathlon - report

Modern pentathlon's governing body has voted to remove horse riding from in its programme at the Olympics after the Paris 2024 Games, British media reported https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/nov/02/modern-pentathlon-votes-to-ditch-horse-riding-after-tokyo-olympic-turmoil.

The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/nov/02/modern-pentathlon-votes-to-ditch-horse-riding-after-tokyo-olympic-turmoil said the decision was taken by the UIPM governing body after Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner hit a horse https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/germanys-modern-pentathlon-coach-disqualified-after-punching-horse-2021-08-07 at the Tokyo Games when it refused to jump a fence and that horse riding would be replaced by cycling.

NFL-Raiders release wide receiver Ruggs after fatal car crash

Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs on Tuesday following his involvement in a fatal vehicle crash in the early hours that left a woman dead. Selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2020 draft, Ruggs was charged with felony DUI (driving under the influence) resulting in death, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Baseball-Baker says he will return to Astros and settle 'unfinished business'

Dusty Baker said he plans to return as manager of the Houston Astros next season after his club fell short of a World Series title by losing Game Six to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Baker's contract has expired but Astros owner Jim Crane plans to sit down with him to work out an extension, the USA Today reported this week, and Baker said he wants to come back.

Baseball-Braves thump Astros to snap 26-year World Series drought

The Atlanta Braves overcame a season full of setbacks to win the World Series for the first time since 1995 after a 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Tuesday's Game Six sealed the championship 4-2. The Braves' run through the postseason included series victories over the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers before beating the favoured Astros in the best-of-seven 'Fall Classic'.

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova guides Russia to Billie Jean King Cup semis

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova rallied from a set down to beat Alize Cornet on Wednesday and help the Russian Tennis Federation oust defending champions France and reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2015. The RTF team, whose five players in Prague are ranked inside the world's top 40, needed to win just one match in their second round-robin tie in Group A after blanking Canada 3-0 in Tuesday's opener.

NFL-Packers QB Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19 - reports

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, U.S. media reported on Wednesday. With practice squad quarterback ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ also testing positive, Jordan Love is likely to start in place of Rodgers, who told reporters asking him about his vaccination status in August that he had been immunized.

China tennis star Peng says ex-vice premier forced her into sex

Former world No.1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted. According to a screenshot of her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Soccer-Man jailed for racially abusing England trio after Euro 2020 final

A man who livestreamed himself on Facebook while racially abusing England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final has been jailed for 10 weeks. Jonathon Best, 52, a forklift driver, used the site to rant about the England trio, who are all Black, after they missed penalties in the shootout against Italy in the final on July 11.

Baseball-Braves' Soler becomes second Cuban to win World Series MVP

Atlanta slugger Jorge Soler became the second Cuban to be named Most Valuable Player of the World Series on Tuesday after his monstrous three-run home run in Game Six helped fuel the Braves' 7-0 win over the Houston Astros. Soler's 446-foot blast in the third inning off Astros starter Luis Garcia was the right fielder's third home run of the seven-game series, which the Braves won 4-2 to snap a 26-year championship drought.

Soccer-Living the dream, American Richards eyes strong return to Bayern

American defender Chris Richards is confident a return to Bayern Munich from his loan spell at Hoffenheim next season will be accompanied with a spot in the German champions' starting lineup. The hugely talented 21-year-old, who joined Bayern from FC Dallas' U-19 side three years ago, has been loaned out to Hoffenheim as he looks to improve his game and return to Munich with more playing time under his belt.

