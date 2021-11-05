Left Menu

Bumrah is now India's highest T20 wicket taker with 64 scalps

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became Indias leading wicket taker in the shortest format when he dismissed two batters during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland to take his tally to 64, here. The Gujarat pacer achieved the feat when he castled Mark Watt in the 18th over of the game.Bumrah, who had match figures 210, now has 64 T20 wickets from 54 matches.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:34 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became India's leading wicket taker in the shortest format when he dismissed two batters during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland to take his tally to 64, here. The Gujarat pacer achieved the feat when he castled Mark Watt in the 18th over of the game.

Bumrah, who had match figures 2/10, now has 64 T20 wickets from 54 matches. He surpassed spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 63 wickets from 49 matches.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is third with 55 wickets from 48 matches and is followed by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (50 wickets from 52) and Ravindra Jadeja (43 wickets from 54 matches).

The right-arm speedster Bumrah had made his T20 debut against Australia, at Adelaide in January 2016.

