Soccer-Palace into top half with 2-0 win over Wolves

Crystal Palace claimed a second successive Premier League victory and extended their unbeaten run to six games as goals by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher secured a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Both sides went into the game in good form but produced a desperately poor first half at Selhurst Park with neither side creating a chance worthy of the name.

Things improved after the break though and Zaha broke the deadlock just past the hour mark when he stroked home after being played in by James McArthur -- the goal originally being disallowed for offside but permitted after a VAR check. Impressive Chelsea loanee Gallagher made the points safe in the 78th minute with a neat left-foot finish into the corner.

Wolves were unable to get through a well-organised Palace rearguard and rarely looked a goal threat as their own five-match unbeaten run in the league was brought to a halt. After last weekend's impressive win at Manchester City and this defeat of Wolves, Patrick Vieira's Palace are into the top half of the table in ninth spot with 15 points from 11 games.

Wolves are one point and one place better off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)