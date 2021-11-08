Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico beat America to move closer to Brazilian title

Guilherme Arana got the only goal of the game when he fired home through a crowded penalty box after 62 minutes. The result leaves league leaders Atletico on 65 points, 10 ahead of second placed Palmeiras, who beat Santos 2-0, and 12 ahead of Flamengo, who have two games in hand. Atletico have eight more games to play to try and secure what would be their first league title since 1971. America are 11th with 38 points.

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 08-11-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 02:37 IST
Soccer-Atletico beat America to move closer to Brazilian title
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Atletico Mineiro took another step towards what increasingly looks like their second Serie A title with a 1-0 win over city rivals America at a packed Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte on Sunday. Guilherme Arana got the only goal of the game when he fired home through a crowded penalty box after 62 minutes.

The result leaves league leaders Atletico on 65 points, 10 ahead of second placed Palmeiras, who beat Santos 2-0, and 12 ahead of Flamengo, who have two games in hand. Atletico have eight more games to play to try and secure what would be their first league title since 1971.

America are 11th with 38 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021