Left Menu

Tennis-Kontaveit and Pliskova win to kick off WTA Finals

Kontaveit, who was the final singles player to secure her place in the eight-player tournament, claimed four WTA titles this year to surge to world number eight and has now won 11 straight matches. "I managed to win Cleveland, then it just sort of started rolling from there," said Kontaveit, who also picked up titles in Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 10:28 IST
Tennis-Kontaveit and Pliskova win to kick off WTA Finals
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Anett Kontaveit's sensational late-season form continued as she rolled past Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-4 while Karolina Pliskova outlasted Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-2 7-6(6) as the WTA Finals got underway in Guadalajara on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Estonian Kontaveit captured the 30-minute first set with an ace out wide and sealed the win when an error-prone Krejcikova sent a backhand into the net on match point. Kontaveit, who was the final singles player to secure her place in the eight-player tournament, claimed four WTA titles this year to surge to world number eight and has now won 11 straight matches.

"I managed to win Cleveland, then it just sort of started rolling from there," said Kontaveit, who also picked up titles in Ostrava, Moscow, and Cluj-Napoca. "I've been believing in myself a little bit more, and the game definitely has clicked from just getting more wins and playing a lot of tennis and really feeling comfortable, enjoying playing tennis."

French Open champion Krejcikova, who is the only reigning Grand Slam champion in the competition, never found a rhythm on the purple court in the high-altitude Mexican city. "The match was difficult," Krejcikova said.

"I think Anett, she was playing a solid game, she was serving well." In a battle of former world number one, Pliskova overcame a slow start to see off Muguruza under the lights in the night session.

After dropping the first set, Pliskova broke Muguruza's serve to end an eight-minute game and take a 2-0 second set lead she would not relinquish. In the third set, Muguruza saved two match points on her serve at 5-4 and held her nerve to ultimately force a tiebreaker.

But the hard-hitting Czech would not be denied and extended her record to 9-2 against the Spaniard when Muguruza sent a forehand wide to end the marathon third set. The WTA Finals divides the players into two groups of four to play in a round-robin format, with each player competing in three matches.

The top two players from each group will advance to the semi-finals, where the tournament will then use a knockout format. The WTA Finals were not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and were originally scheduled to take place in Shenzhen before being moved because of pandemic-related travel restrictions in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021