Mexican Peso Rises Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

The Mexican peso gained notable traction during overseas trading on Tuesday afternoon, responding positively to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a temporary cessation of hostilities with Iran.

This development saw the peso, esteemed as one of the globe's most liquid currencies, appreciate in value. The currency was observed trading at 17.4960 per dollar, marking a 1.2% increase.

Market analysts attribute this upsurge to growing investor confidence as geopolitical tensions eased, providing a boost to the peso's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)