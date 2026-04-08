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Mexican Peso Rises Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

The Mexican peso appreciated in international markets following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran. The peso, renowned as one of the world's most liquid currencies, climbed by 1.2%, trading at 17.4960 per dollar, reflecting increased market confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 07:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 07:04 IST
Mexican Peso Rises Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Announcement
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The Mexican peso gained notable traction during overseas trading on Tuesday afternoon, responding positively to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a temporary cessation of hostilities with Iran.

This development saw the peso, esteemed as one of the globe's most liquid currencies, appreciate in value. The currency was observed trading at 17.4960 per dollar, marking a 1.2% increase.

Market analysts attribute this upsurge to growing investor confidence as geopolitical tensions eased, providing a boost to the peso's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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