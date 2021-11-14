Left Menu

Cricket-Mitchell replaces Conway in New Zealand squad for India tests

Batsman Daryl Mitchell will replace injured Devon Conway in New Zealand's squad for the test series against India later this month, New Zealand Cricket said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 06:03 IST
Cricket-Mitchell replaces Conway in New Zealand squad for India tests

Batsman Daryl Mitchell will replace injured Devon Conway in New Zealand's squad for the test series against India later this month, New Zealand Cricket said on Sunday. Conway broke his hand as New Zealand defeated England on Wednesday to reach the final of the Twenty20 World Cup.

"It's a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else," coach Gary Stead said. "Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he's certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.

"He's proven he can perform in test cricket and I know he's excited to rejoin the test group." New Zealand's two-test series against India begins in Kanpur on Nov. 25 with the second test starting in Mumbai on Dec. 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021