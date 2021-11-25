Left Menu

Soccer-Early penalty gives Fluminense 1-0 win over Inter in Brazil

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 25-11-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 08:28 IST
Soccer-Early penalty gives Fluminense 1-0 win over Inter in Brazil
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Fluminense were awarded a penalty inside the first minute of their league match against Internacional in Brazil on Wednesday with Fred converting from the spot to give his side a 1-0 win and hand their opponents a third straight defeat. Inter were the better team throughout the game, which saw nine yellow cards dished out and a late red to Inter's Paulo Victor, but could not get the goal their play and possession deserved.

The win at the Maracana stadium saw seventh-placed Fluminense move four points ahead of Inter in eighth, and a point behind Red Bull Bragantino.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021