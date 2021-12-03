Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt wins first super-G of World Cup season

Odermatt, winner of the final World Cup super-G of the 2020-21 season in March, navigated his way down the Birds of Prey course in one minute, 8.61 seconds. The Swiss crossed a commanding 0.78 seconds clear of Austria's Matthias Mayer, winner of the season-opening downhill in Lake Louise last weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 02:54 IST
Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt wins first super-G of World Cup season

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won the opening men's World Cup super-G at Beaver Creek, Colorado on Thursday, picking up where he left off last season. Odermatt, winner of the final World Cup super-G of the 2020-21 season in March, navigated his way down the Birds of Prey course in one minute, 8.61 seconds.

The Swiss crossed a commanding 0.78 seconds clear of Austria's Matthias Mayer, winner of the season-opening downhill in Lake Louise last weekend. Canadian Broderick Thompson shocked the field from a start number of 35 to grab third place and earn his first World Cup podium finish.

Germany's Andreas Sander was fourth followed by Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, winner of the super-G crystal globe last season, in fifth. The super-G was the first race in a packed weekend at the Colorado resort where a second super-G is scheduled for Friday followed by a downhill doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021