Left Menu

Switrus Holidays Transforms Indian Travel to Swiss Alps

Switrus Holidays has facilitated over 3,000 Indian tourists visiting the Swiss Alps in a year through its partnership with Jungfrau Railways, establishing itself as a key player in alpine tourism. The operator, focusing solely on Europe, highlights India's growing importance as a source market for Swiss tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:49 IST
Switrus Holidays Transforms Indian Travel to Swiss Alps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Switrus Holidays, an Indian outbound travel company, has made significant strides in promoting Swiss tourism by facilitating over 3,000 Indian tourists to the Swiss Alps within just a year. Their collaboration with Jungfrau Railways underscores India's emerging role in alpine tourism.

The company has distinguished itself by specializing solely in Europe tours, with weekly departures from India, setting Switrus apart from other travel operators. This focused strategy has established Switrus as an Official Partner for promoting Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe, a renowned mountain destination.

With the establishment of Switrus Holidays GmbH in Germany, the company's expansion strategies are evident, allowing direct coordination with European suppliers and improving service standards. Their efforts contribute significantly to strengthening India–Switzerland tourism relations, bolstered by an extensive pan-India presence.

TRENDING

1
Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

 India
2
Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

 India
3
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
4
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026