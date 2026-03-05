Switrus Holidays Transforms Indian Travel to Swiss Alps

Switrus Holidays, an Indian outbound travel company, has made significant strides in promoting Swiss tourism by facilitating over 3,000 Indian tourists to the Swiss Alps within just a year. Their collaboration with Jungfrau Railways underscores India's emerging role in alpine tourism.

The company has distinguished itself by specializing solely in Europe tours, with weekly departures from India, setting Switrus apart from other travel operators. This focused strategy has established Switrus as an Official Partner for promoting Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe, a renowned mountain destination.

With the establishment of Switrus Holidays GmbH in Germany, the company's expansion strategies are evident, allowing direct coordination with European suppliers and improving service standards. Their efforts contribute significantly to strengthening India–Switzerland tourism relations, bolstered by an extensive pan-India presence.