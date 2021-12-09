Left Menu

Champions League: Manchester United, Young Boys play out 1-1 draw

Manchester United and Young Boys played out a 1-1 draw in Group F of the UEFA Champions League here at Old Trafford.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 09-12-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 07:54 IST
Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring goal (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mason Greenwood scored the goal for United in the 9th minute while Fabian Rieder registered the goal in the 42nd minute.

With this result, United finished at the top of Group F and they will head to the knockout stages with some momentum behind their backs. In other results, Bayern Munich thrashed Barcelona in Group E.

Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala registered goals for the Bundesliga club. On Tuesday, Liverpool had defeated AC Milan while RB Leipzig had outclassed Manchester City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

