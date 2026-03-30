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Russian Job Scam Uncovers Bitter Reality for Victim

Three individuals are accused of defrauding a carpenter from Thane, Maharashtra, by falsely promising him a lucrative job in Russia. The victim was assured of a valid employment visa but ended up performing arduous tasks on a temporary visa. A police investigation is underway against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:16 IST
Russian Job Scam Uncovers Bitter Reality for Victim
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In an alarming case of fraud, Maharashtra police have registered a complaint against three individuals accused of duping a Thane-based carpenter out of Rs 2.92 lakh.

Posing as representatives of a travel firm, the suspects assured the 38-year-old victim of a promising job opportunity in Russia, complete with a valid employment visa.

However, upon reaching Russia, the victim, in lieu of a rewarding career, found himself engaged in strenuous work under a temporary visa. Local authorities are vigorously pursuing the accused and probing into the possible involvement of the travel agency mentioned in the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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