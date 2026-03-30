Russian Job Scam Uncovers Bitter Reality for Victim

In an alarming case of fraud, Maharashtra police have registered a complaint against three individuals accused of duping a Thane-based carpenter out of Rs 2.92 lakh.

Posing as representatives of a travel firm, the suspects assured the 38-year-old victim of a promising job opportunity in Russia, complete with a valid employment visa.

However, upon reaching Russia, the victim, in lieu of a rewarding career, found himself engaged in strenuous work under a temporary visa. Local authorities are vigorously pursuing the accused and probing into the possible involvement of the travel agency mentioned in the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)