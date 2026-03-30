Russian Job Scam Uncovers Bitter Reality for Victim
Three individuals are accused of defrauding a carpenter from Thane, Maharashtra, by falsely promising him a lucrative job in Russia. The victim was assured of a valid employment visa but ended up performing arduous tasks on a temporary visa. A police investigation is underway against the perpetrators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:16 IST
- Country:
- India
In an alarming case of fraud, Maharashtra police have registered a complaint against three individuals accused of duping a Thane-based carpenter out of Rs 2.92 lakh.
Posing as representatives of a travel firm, the suspects assured the 38-year-old victim of a promising job opportunity in Russia, complete with a valid employment visa.
However, upon reaching Russia, the victim, in lieu of a rewarding career, found himself engaged in strenuous work under a temporary visa. Local authorities are vigorously pursuing the accused and probing into the possible involvement of the travel agency mentioned in the scam.
(With inputs from agencies.)