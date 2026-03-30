E-commerce Moratorium Debate Stalls at WTO Ministerial

The WTO's four-day Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Yaounde, Cameroon, concluded without a resolution to the contentious issue of extending the moratorium on e-commerce customs duties. Despite efforts to address various negotiation concerns, time constraints left several issues unresolved.

A significant deadlock emerged between Brazil and the United States over the duration of the moratorium, which restricts customs duties on digital transmissions. While the US favors a five-year extension, opposition persists. This moratorium, in place since 1998 and periodically renewed, impedes governments' ability to generate tariff revenue from burgeoning digital imports.

Developing nations are facing economic impacts with potential revenue losses estimated in billions. Indian opposition further exemplifies the concerns over revenue implications. As discussions move to Geneva, focus shifts to finding viable compromises that cater to diverse global economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)