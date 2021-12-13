Left Menu

Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: Ajay Singh wins gold, qualifies for Birmingham 2022

India's weightlifter Ajay Singh on Sunday won the gold medal in the men's 81kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent.

ANI | Tashkent | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:43 IST
Ajay Singh on the podium (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
India's weightlifter Ajay Singh on Sunday won the gold medal in the men's 81kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent. With this result, the 24-year-old Indian weightlifter earned direct qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Ajay lifted an impressive total of 322kg (147kg and 175kg) to win top honours at the Commonwealth meet. He created a national record with a 147kg snatch.

Ajay Singh is the third Indian weightlifter to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games after Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli. "#IND secures 2 more medals at Senior Commonwealth Championships 2021 with #AjaySingh winning GOLD in Men's 81kg with Total lift of 322kg (147kg+175kg) & #PopyHazarika winning SILVER in Women's 59kg with Total lift of 189kg (84kg+105kg," SAI Media tweeted.

On Saturday, Hazarika Popy lifted 84kg snatch and 105kg clean and jerk for a total of 189kg to take the second spot on the podium. The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 is currently being held concurrently in Tashkent along with World Weightlifting Championships 2021 from December 7 to 17. India, being a Commonwealth nation is competing in both. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

