PTI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:19 IST
India win toss, opt to bat in first Test against South Africa
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in overcast conditions against South Africa in the opening Test of the three-match series here on Sunday.

India have gone in with three front-line pacers in Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, with Ravichandran Ashwin being the lone spinner.

In the middle-order, both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been picked in the side.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen is making his Test debut for South Africa, Wiaan Mulder is playing as an all-rounder, with Keshav Maharaj being the team's only spinner. Teams: India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

