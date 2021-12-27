Left Menu

Soccer-Brighton beat Brentford 2-0 to end barren run

Fernandez parried a curled shot from Brighton substitute Steven Alzate in the 86th minute before Sanchez pulled off another fine save at the other end, keeping out a Sergi Canos effort with his foot.

Reuters | Brighton | Updated: 27-12-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 03:30 IST
Brighton & Hove Albion ended their 11-game winless run in the Premier League after superb goals from Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay helped them to a 2-0 home win over Brentford on Sunday. The result lifted Brighton to ninth place in the standings on 23 points from 17 games while Brentford are 13th on 20 points as Seagulls boss Graham Potter stretched his perfect record against opposite number Thomas Frank to five victories.

Brighton enjoyed the lion's share of the possession in the first half and Trossard fired them into a 34th-minute lead when he beat visiting goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez with a delightful lob after a long ball from Enock Mwepu. Trossard made it 2-0 in the 42nd as he unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area after a flowing move left the French forward with time and space to pick his spot.

Brentford sprung back to life after the break and missed three chances in quick succession, with home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez denying Shandon Baptiste and Ethan Pinnock before Marc Cucurella cleared a header off the line.

