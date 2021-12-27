Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rublev the latest to test positive for COVID after Abu Dhabi exhibition; Soccer-Leaders City hit six in Boxing Day goal feast and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Rublev the latest to test positive for COVID after Abu Dhabi exhibition

World number five Andrey Rublev is the fifth player to test positive for COVID-19 after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi this month. Spaniard Rafa Nadal, Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Switzerland's Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur all tested positive after taking part in the event.

Soccer-Leaders City hit six in Boxing Day goal feast

Manchester City led the way in a bumper Boxing Day goal feast in the Premier League on Sunday with a 6-3 win over Leicester City sending them six points clear at the top of the standings. The opening five games of the COVID-19 impacted festive program delivered 26 goals with Arsenal romping to a 5-0 win away to bottom club Norwich City and Chelsea enjoying a 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

Bills WR Cole Beasley racks up $100K in fines over COVID violations

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has accumulated about $100,000 in fines for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols this season, ESPN reported Sunday. One of the fines, for $14,600, was assessed in August when NFL officials were at the Bills' training facility and spotted Beasley not wearing a mask.

Avalanche dealing with heavy COVID-19 issues

The Colorado Avalanche announced Sunday that they have had 11 players test positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 16. On Sunday, the Avalanche activated goaltender Darcy Kuemper and defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews from the COVID-19 list.

NHL-Dallas Stars add five to COVID-19 protocol as teams return to practice

The Dallas Stars placed five players in COVID-19 protocol, while the Buffalo Sabres did the same for head coach Don Granato and two of its players, as National Hockey League (NHL) teams returned to practice on Sunday after an extended holiday break. The NHL's holiday break started early last week as COVID-19 cases rose. On Friday it postponed Monday's 14-game schedule to give teams more time to test players and staff and assess their ability to compete.

Soccer-Rangnick says Martial keen to leave Man Utd but no offers yet

Anthony Martial has asked to leave Manchester United but there have been no offers for the French forward and the club may need to hold onto him if the squad is hit by injuries or more COVID-19 issues, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said. The 26-year-old has started only two league games this season and his representative said this month he wanted to secure a move away in January to get more game time.

Hawks' COVID list swells to 10 with 2 additions

The Atlanta Hawks have 10 players in COVID-19 protocols, with ESPN reporting the additions Sunday of forwards John Collins and Jalen Johnson. Collins, 24, played 33 minutes in Saturday's 101-87 loss to the New York Knicks, posting 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

NBA, players discuss adding in-season tournament

The NBA and the players union are discussing making an in-season tournament part of the annual league calendar -- an addition that could shorten the league season by four games, ESPN reported Sunday. If the league and the National Basketball Players Association come to an agreement, the tournament could be added to the league calendar as early as the 2022-23 season, per the report.

COVID questions affect Chiefs-Steelers matchup, but Tyreek Hill will play

Fortunately for the Chiefs, at least one of their pair of 1,000-yard receivers added to the list this week, Tyreek Hill, has been cleared to play. Tight end Travis Kelce, the other one, failed to clear protocols Sunday and will not suit up when the Chiefs (10-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1). The Chiefs are listed as 10-point favorites in an important game for AFC playoff positioning.

China talks up 'green' Olympics but prepares to fight smog

China is using the Winter Olympic Games to drive its efforts to improve the environment, but smog-prone capital Beijing is still preparing for the worst as the opening ceremony looms. Beijing has improved its air quality since China won its bid to host the Games, but the Ministry of Ecology and Environment has said winter smog risks remained "severe".

