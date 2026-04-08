Leicester City's Relegation Battle Intensifies After Points Deduction

Leicester City, a club experiencing a dramatic fall from grace, have lost their appeal against a six-point deduction, leaving them perilously close to relegation. This development was confirmed by both the club and the Premier League on Wednesday.

Once the undisputed kings of English football after their fairy-tale Premier League triumph, Leicester find themselves in the 22nd position in the Championship. They are a mere point away from survival in the relegation zone and face the daunting prospect of sliding into League One unless they rally in the last five fixtures of the season.

The penalty was applied due to violations of the English Football League's financial rules. Despite the setback, Leicester City expressed a resolute focus on achieving favorable results in their remaining matches. The team hosts Swansea City on Saturday as they strive to change their fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)