I-League postponed by at least six weeks

The I-League 2021-22 has been postponed by at least six weeks, the All India Football Federation announced on Monday. Harsh Mahajan, a member of the AIFF Sports Medical Committee informed the clubs that with the number of positive cases rising all over the country exponentially, the new covid norms and restrictions being implemented by the Government of West Bengal, and with the philosophy of AIFF not allowing any compromise with the health and safety of the players and officials, it's prudent that the I-League 2021-22 be postponed by at least 6 weeks, a fact which was corroborated by all the participating clubs in the meeting.

"The clubs also unanimously appreciated the efforts taken by the AIFF to give paramount importance to the health of the players and officials," AIFF in a statement said. Subrata Dutta, Senior Vice President, All India Football Federation, and Chairman, League Committee chaired the AIFF League Committee Meeting held via video conferencing on Monday.

Lalnghinglova Hmar, Chirag Tanna, Rochak Langer attended the meeting, while leave of absence was granted to Souter Vaz, Anil Kumar, and BK Roka. Besides, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, League CEO Sunando Dhar, COO Swati Kothari, Gursimran Brar, Director of Legal Affairs and International Relations, and members from the League department attended the meeting. Earlier in the day, the League had gathered for an official meeting with representatives all the participating clubs of the I-League 2021-22 (also via video conferencing), wherein the AIFF put forward to the clubs the suggestion of Harsh Mahajan.

The League will have a review meeting after 4 weeks to take stock of the situation. The protocol of the bio bubble will continue till January 7, as all teams will be tested again on January 5, and teams can travel back to their respective destinations once they are tested negative. Players and officials who have tested positive in the team hotels who have already been isolated will be treated, and quarantined in Kolkata as per the health parameters laid down and will be allowed to leave the bubble after they test negative. (ANI)

