Soccer-Struggling Troyes appoint Irles as coach

The former AS Monaco defender has been handed a contract to June 2023, the club said in a statement. Promoted Troyes are 15th in the 20 team top flight, but only a point from the relegation zone, and play at fifth-placed Montpellier on Sunday. Troyes are part of the Abu Dhabi-owned City Football Group, which includes Premier League Manchester City, Major League Soccer side New York City and Spanish team Girona.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 00:44 IST
Troyes appointed Bruno Irles as coach on Monday with the immediate task of securing their Ligue 1 future after last week's dismissal of Laurent Batlles. The former AS Monaco defender has been handed a contract to June 2023, the club said in a statement.

