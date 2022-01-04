Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic will defend Australian Open title after exemption from vaccination

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 04-01-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 16:04 IST
Novak Djokovic Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)
World number one Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he would defend his Australian Open title at Melbourne Park this month after receiving a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic, who had declined to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status, said previously that he was unsure whether he would compete at the Grand Slam due to concerns over Australia's quarantine rules.

"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with exemption permission. Let's go 2022," the Serbian player said on Instagram.

