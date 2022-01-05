Left Menu

Speed skating-Kersten ends Britain's 30-year Olympic long track wait

The 27-year-old sealed his place after a solid qualification season that included a top-10 finish at a World Cup event in Norway in November. "It's incredibly rewarding to know that my hard work has paid off and it's going to be an honour to stand on the start line in Beijing.

Speed skating-Kersten ends Britain's 30-year Olympic long track wait

Cornelius Kersten will become the first long track speed skater from Britain to compete at the Winter Olympics in 30 years after being named in their squad for Beijing on Tuesday. The 27-year-old sealed his place after a solid qualification season that included a top-10 finish at a World Cup event in Norway in November.

"It's incredibly rewarding to know that my hard work has paid off and it's going to be an honour to stand on the start line in Beijing. All the pieces have come together this year to make my childhood dream come true," said Kersten, who will race in the 1,000m and 1,500m. Britain was last represented in long track by Craig McNicoll at the 1992 Games in Albertville, France.

The Beijing Games run from Feb. 4-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

