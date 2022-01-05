Really proud of the way team fought: SC East Bengal's Renedy Singh

SC East Bengal interim coach Renedy Singh was pleased with the way his team executed their gameplan as they held Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday. Semboi Haokip (28') opened the scoring with a diving header before Sourav Das (OG 55') handed the equaliser to the opposition with an own goal.

"We were talking about the structure before the match, they keep the shape till the end. One clear-cut chance, other than that there was no clear-cut chance for them. But we got three open chances, which we scored one and we could have scored two. Again, the players that we have, and with so many foreigners out we cannot play that expensive game. But then whatever the players who were in the field today, the way they have fought I'm really proud of them," said Renedy Singh in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website. "Before this game, last six days I got to work with the players for six days after the head coach left. That's what I said, we were concentrating on the structure. Today if you see the game, of course, yes with the ball we could have been better. But then again the way we kept the shape while defending and counter-attacking, it was nice to see," he added.

Renedy also praised Adil khan and said that the midfielder proved him wrong in the match. "I was really worried, he was coming back after a long time with the injury. Because we know how Adil can play, but then in the last few months he was not totally fit. But today he has proved me wrong, he has shown that he can play. I think he played well today," said Renedy. (ANI)

