Left Menu

Really proud of the way team fought: SC East Bengal's Renedy Singh

SC East Bengal interim coach Renedy Singh was pleased with the way his team executed their gameplan as they held Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:19 IST
Really proud of the way team fought: SC East Bengal's Renedy Singh
Team SC East Bengal in action against Bengaluru FC (Photo/SC East Bengal-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SC East Bengal interim coach Renedy Singh was pleased with the way his team executed their gameplan as they held Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday. Semboi Haokip (28') opened the scoring with a diving header before Sourav Das (OG 55') handed the equaliser to the opposition with an own goal.

"We were talking about the structure before the match, they keep the shape till the end. One clear-cut chance, other than that there was no clear-cut chance for them. But we got three open chances, which we scored one and we could have scored two. Again, the players that we have, and with so many foreigners out we cannot play that expensive game. But then whatever the players who were in the field today, the way they have fought I'm really proud of them," said Renedy Singh in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website. "Before this game, last six days I got to work with the players for six days after the head coach left. That's what I said, we were concentrating on the structure. Today if you see the game, of course, yes with the ball we could have been better. But then again the way we kept the shape while defending and counter-attacking, it was nice to see," he added.

Renedy also praised Adil khan and said that the midfielder proved him wrong in the match. "I was really worried, he was coming back after a long time with the injury. Because we know how Adil can play, but then in the last few months he was not totally fit. But today he has proved me wrong, he has shown that he can play. I think he played well today," said Renedy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022