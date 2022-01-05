Sports News Roundup: LeBron, Malik Monk rally Lakers past Kings; Aston Martin announce exit of F1 principal Szafnauer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic criticised for medical exemption to play at Australian Open

Seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray was among those to question the decision to grant https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/djokovic-will-defend-australian-open-title-after-exemption-vaccination-2022-01-04 world number one Novak Djokovic a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete at the Australian Open. Djokovic, gunning for a 10th title at Melbourne Park later this month, was cleared to play in the year's first major on Tuesday by Tennis Australia.

NBA roundup: LeBron, Malik Monk rally Lakers past Kings

LeBron James and Malik Monk combined for 55 points, including five 3-pointers in a fourth-quarter rally that allowed the host Los Angeles Lakers to overtake the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Tuesday night. James finished with a game-high 31 points and Monk had 24 as the Lakers won a third straight to open a five-game homestand. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 30 points and Buddy Hield tallied 26 for the Kings, who lost for just the second time in their last five games.

Soccer-Morata is staying at Juventus, but Ramsey will leave - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Spanish striker Alvaro Morata would not be leaving the Serie A club in January, with Aaron Ramsey the only player likely to depart Turin this month. Reports in the Italian and Spanish media have linked Spain international Morata with a move to Barcelona this month, while Welshman Ramsey is rumoured to be heading back to England as he looks for more regular action.

Motor racing-Aston Martin announce exit of F1 principal Szafnauer

Otmar Szafnauer has left the Aston Martin Formula One team, where he was chief executive officer and principal but recently fended off speculation he could be heading to Renault-owned rivals Alpine. Silverstone-based Aston Martin, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, said in a statement that a leadership team would take over until a replacement was appointed.

NHL roundup: Troy Terry's first hat trick leads Ducks past Flyers

Troy Terry scored a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes and finished off his first career hat trick in the closing seconds as the Anaheim Ducks ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. Sonny Milano added a goal and John Gibson had 28 saves for Anaheim, which won for the first time since Dec. 15. Cam Atkinson scored a goal and Carter Hart had 26 saves as Philadelphia ended a four-game West Coast road trip with a 1-2-1 record.

Soccer-Arsenal v Liverpool League Cup semi-final first leg postponed due to COVID-19

The first leg of the League Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool on Thursday has been postponed due to a severe outbreak of COVID-19 infections at Liverpool, the English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday. The first of the two legs will now take place at Anfield on Jan. 13, while the rearranged game will be played as the second leg at the Emirates on Jan. 20.

Rallying-Al Attiyah wins fourth Dakar stage and extends overall lead

Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah won the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to go 38 minutes clear in an event under a close security watch after a French team vehicle was hit by an explosion in Jeddah last week. The factory Toyota driver finished second in the 465km special stage from Al Qaisumah to the capital Riyadh but was promoted after Saudi driver Yazeed al-Rajhi collected a two minute penalty for speeding.

Tennis-Djokovic needs to prove exemption or go home - Australian PM

Novak Djokovic needs to prove that he has a genuine medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination when he lands in Australia or he will be "on the next plane home", Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.The world No. 1 announced on Tuesday he received an exemption to play in the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne and said he was heading to Australia. Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government said Djokovic was one of a "handful" of successful applicants among 26 people who sought exemptions from being vaccinated, but had not received any special treatment in the anonymous application process.

Olympics-A month before 2022 Winter Games, Beijing enacts COVID 'closed loop'

With a month to go before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics organisers have begun a "closed loop" operation to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak among Games participants from leaking into China's general public. The 2022 Games, which open on Feb. 4, are set to take place as the world grapples with the highly transmissable Omicron variant, although China, which has a zero-tolerance COVID policy, has reported just a handful of Omicron cases.

Tennis-Djokovic lands amid vaccine storm but held up by visa issue

Novak Djokovic landed in Australia on Wednesday in the middle of a political maelstrom over his COVID-19 vaccine status, as a visa dispute added a new twist to the world number one's attempt to play in the Australian Open. Djokovic, who has won nine titles at Melbourne Park including the last three, confirmed on Tuesday that had received a vaccination exemption to allow him to bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 17.

