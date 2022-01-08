Cricket-Australia lead by 188 after dismissing England in Sydney

Australia reached lunch on 66 for two on the fourth morning of the fourth Ashes test on Saturday, extending their lead over England to 188 after dismissing the tourists for 294 in the first hour of the day.

England removed Australia's openers before the first break, both caught behind by substitute fielder Ollie Pope, who was keeping wickets in place of the injured Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow. David Warner was the first depart for three after getting a nick on an angled Mark Wood delivery, while Marcus Harris had scored 27 when he was deceived into a misguided attempt at a drive by Jack Leach's spin.

Marnus Labuschagne, who was 28 not out at the break, will resume with Steve Smith, who was unbeaten on eight, looking to further inflate the lead with an eye on a second declaration. Earlier, Scott Boland was again to the fore as Australia swiftly dispatched England's last three batsman for the addition of 36 runs to their overnight score, taking a first-innings lead of 122.

Nathan Lyon removed fellow spinner Leach for 10 before Boland ended Bairstow's marathon knock of 113 and completed the innings by having Stuart Broad caught behind off a top edge for 15. Boland took 6-7 on debut as England were skittled for 68 in their second innings in the third test in Melbourne, giving Australia an innings and 14-run victory for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The 32-year-old quick finished with figures of 4-36 on Saturday morning, giving him 11 wickets at an average of 8.27 after his first three innings of test cricket. Regular England wicketkeeper Buttler injured his left index finger during Australia's first innings on day two of the test at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bairstow, another wicketkeeper-batsman, also had scans on his right thumb after being struck on the digit by a delivery as he hit England's first century of the series on Friday. Kent wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings was added to the England squad as cover on Friday night with an eye on the fifth and final test in Hobart.

