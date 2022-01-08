Left Menu

Simi Singh, Ben White test positive for COVID-19, ruled out of first ODI against WI

Ireland cricketers Simi Singh and Ben White have been ruled out of the first ODI against West Indies after testing positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Kingston | Updated: 08-01-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 20:54 IST
Ireland cricket team (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ireland cricketers Simi Singh and Ben White have been ruled out of the first ODI against West Indies after testing positive for COVID-19. Cricket Ireland said the rest of the Irish players and coaches all produced negative results - both last night and this morning (local) - and the game has proceeded as scheduled.

"Simi Singh and Ben White are awaiting results of PCR tests after testing positive last night for COVID infection via a routine antigen test," Cricket Ireland said in a statement. "Both players have been isolated and are out of today's first ODI against West Indies," it added.

Cricket Ireland said the game will proceed as scheduled, and an update of Simi and White's PCR tests will be communicated later on Saturday. Ireland and West Indies are locking horns in the first ODI. The two sides will meet in the second and third ODI on January 11 and 14 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

