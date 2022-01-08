Soccer-Newcastle's Wilson out for two months due to calf injury
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will be out of action for eight weeks after sustaining a calf injury last week, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, the club were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat at home by third-tier Cambridge United in the third round.
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will be out of action for eight weeks after sustaining a calf injury last week, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Wilson picked up the injury in the 1-1 league draw https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/cavani-salvages-point-man-united-newcastle-2021-12-27 with Manchester United at home on Dec. 27.
"Eddie Howe has confirmed that Callum Wilson will be sidelined for eight weeks following the calf injury he sustained in the game against Manchester United in December," Newcastle, who are second-bottom in the league, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1479876642092818446. Earlier on Saturday, the club were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat at home by third-tier Cambridge United in the third round.
