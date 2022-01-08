Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle's Wilson out for two months due to calf injury

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will be out of action for eight weeks after sustaining a calf injury last week, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, the club were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat at home by third-tier Cambridge United in the third round.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 23:50 IST
Soccer-Newcastle's Wilson out for two months due to calf injury
Image Credit: Pixabay

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will be out of action for eight weeks after sustaining a calf injury last week, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Wilson picked up the injury in the 1-1 league draw https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/cavani-salvages-point-man-united-newcastle-2021-12-27 with Manchester United at home on Dec. 27.

"Eddie Howe has confirmed that Callum Wilson will be sidelined for eight weeks following the calf injury he sustained in the game against Manchester United in December," Newcastle, who are second-bottom in the league, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1479876642092818446. Earlier on Saturday, the club were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat at home by third-tier Cambridge United in the third round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
2
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, coming end of Omicron surge; CDC doesn't yet see signal Omicron variant more severe in young kids and more

Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, comin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022