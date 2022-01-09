Left Menu

Olympics-Canadian teen Schizas wins Canadian figure skating title

"That's my biggest goal, for the next three weeks I'm going to do everything in my power to stay healthy." The 18-year-old Schizas, who led by 12.70 points after Friday's short program, returned on Saturday to score 126.19 points in the free skate for a 198.24 total at Canada's national skating championships. Canada's figure skating team for the Beijing Olympics will be announced on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 08:37 IST
Olympics-Canadian teen Schizas wins Canadian figure skating title

Canadian teenager Madeline Schizas captured her first national figure skating title on Saturday in Ottawa to all but secure her spot at next month's Beijing Olympics, but she still has another near-term goal in mind. Well aware that a positive COVID-19 test at this point could crush her dreams of competing in the Feb. 4-20 Olympics, Schizas said she intends to play things safe given the threat of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"My biggest goal is to avoid catching Covid," said Schizas. "That's my biggest goal, for the next three weeks I'm going to do everything in my power to stay healthy." The 18-year-old Schizas, who led by 12.70 points after Friday's short program, returned on Saturday to score 126.19 points in the free skate for a 198.24 total at Canada's national skating championships.

Canada's figure skating team for the Beijing Olympics will be announced on Sunday. Canada, whose figure skating program has been hit hard by retirements since the 2018 Olympics, have one spot in women's singles, two spots each in pairs and men's singles, and three spots in ice dance. Keegan Messing won the men's event at the national skating championships, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier took gold in the ice dance while Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro triumphed in the pairs event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
4
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022