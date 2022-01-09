Sports News Roundup: Devon Toews' OT goal caps Avalanche's rally; Nadal delighted with 'special' title win on return from injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Devon Toews' OT goal caps Avalanche's rally

Devon Toews scored at 1:12 of overtime, Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist each, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from three goals down to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Saturday night in Denver. Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher also scored, Mikko Rantanen had four assists and Nazem Kadri had two assists for the Avalanche, who have won four straight.

Tennis-Nadal delighted with 'special' title win on return from injury

Former world number one Rafa Nadal said his title win at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Sunday was one to cherish, as the Spaniard made a successful return to competition from a niggling foot injury that had kept him out for nearly four months. The 35-year-old captured his 89th career title after seeing off American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6(6) 6-3 in the final of the ATP 250 event ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 17.

Stay away in event of accident with Olympics vehicle, Beijing police warn

People should stay away from the special vehicles used to ferry people to and from the Winter Olympic venues in the event of a traffic incident, Beijing's traffic management authority warned on Sunday. Personnel involved in the Winter Olympics will be kept in a "closed loop" operation and should avoid contact with people outside it, the Beijing Traffic Management Bureau said in a post on its Twitter-like Weibo account.

NBA roundup: Hot from long distance, Heat pound Suns

Tyler Herro scored a game-high and season-high 33 points, and Duncan Robinson added 27 points as the Miami Heat knocked off the host Phoenix Suns 123-100 on Saturday night. Herro's 33 were two short of Miami's franchise record for high-scoring game by a reserve. Herro made 12-of-20 shots, including 3-of-4 on 3-pointers in 34 minutes. Robinson made 8-of-16 from behind the arc, also off the bench, and his 27 points were also a season high.

Tennis-Djokovic case 'really not good' for sport, says Murray

Andy Murray expressed concern for Novak Djokovic on Sunday, saying that other players were shocked and the circumstances surrounding the world number one's barred entry into Australia was "really not good for tennis". The Serb was hoping to win a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open later this month, but instead of training he has been confined to a room in a hotel in Melbourne used to accommodate asylum seekers.

Australia hits back at Djokovic: Nobody has guaranteed entry

The Australian government hit back hard at tennis star Novak Djokovic's assertion that he was assured entry with a medical exemption from coronavirus vaccine requirements, pointing out in court papers filed Sunday that no foreigner has a guaranteed right to enter the country. "There is no such thing as an assurance of entry by a non-citizen into Australia. Rather, there are criteria and conditions for entry, and reasons for refusal or cancellation of a visa," the government said in a filing ahead of a court hearing on the case on Monday.

Djokovic did not have guaranteed entry to Australia - government legal filing

The Australian government had not given tennis star Novak Djokovic an assurance that a medical exemption he said he had to enter Australia without COVID-19 vaccination would be accepted, government lawyers said in a court filing ahead of a hearing on Monday. Djokovic's legal team has said the Serbian player had an assessment from the Department of Home Affairs that his responses on his Australia Traveller Declaration indicated he met the requirements for quarantine-free entry into the country.

Soccer-Three more players test positive in Senegal camp

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and striker Famara Diedhiou will join captain Kalidou Koulibaly on the sidelines for Senegal's opening match at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after both tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football federation said on Sunday. That leaves Senegal, already hit by six positive cases before they departed for the tournament, with a threadbare squad for their opening Group B clash against Zimbabwe in Bafoussam on Monday.

Australian Open chief says conflicting, changing advice led to Djokovic fiasco

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley on Sunday blamed conflicting and quickly changing directives in a "challenging environment" for the confusion that resulted in tennis star Novak Djokovic being refused entry to Australia on a medical exemption. Tiley refused to apportion blame for the saga over Djokovic's exemption from the mandate that people entering the country be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Soccer-Liverpool, Tottenham secure comeback wins in FA Cup

Liverpool came from a goal down to win 4-1 against third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, while Tottenham Hotspur beat Morecambe 3-1 after a fighting display in the second half. Liverpool midfielder Fabinho scored twice, including a first-half penalty, while Kaide Gordon and Roberto Firmino also got on the score sheet for the Merseyside club.

