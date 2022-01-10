Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, January 9

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Bengals at Browns, 1 p.m.

Packers at Lions, 1 p.m. Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Washington at Giants, 1 p.m. Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Steelers at Ravens, 1 p.m. Titans at Texans, 1 p.m.

Saints at Falcons, 4:25 p.m. Jets at Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Patriots at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. Panthers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m.

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Chargers at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. - -

NFL Playoff Schedule Will be posted ASAP after conclusion of Chargers-Raiders game (approximately 11:45 p.m.)

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFF-SCHEDULE

Report: Texans expected to fire head coach David Culley David Culley is expected to be fired by the Houston Texans, FOX Sports reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-CULLEY

Broncos fire head coach Vic Fangio The Denver Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday morning after his three seasons as the team's head coach.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-FANGIO

Report: Lions to part ways with OC Anthony Lynn The Detroit Lions are expected to part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn following Sunday's home game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network reported.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-LYNN

Colts DT DeForest Buckner active, to play vs. Jaguars All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will play for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Jacksonville after missing practice this week because of a knee injury.

FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-BUCKNER

Report: Steelers GM Kevin Colbert expected to retire after draft Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, one of the architects of two Super Bowl-winning teams, is expected to retire after the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL Network reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-COLBERT

NBA San Antonio at Brooklyn, Noon

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 6 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. - -

Clippers F Justise Winslow enters protocolLos Angeles Clippers forward Justise Winslow has entered the NBA health and safety protocol and will miss Sunday's home game against the Atlanta Hawks.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-WINSLOW

NHL Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim (makeup from Thurs), 8 p.m. - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Minnesota at Indiana, Noon ET

Washington at Colorado , 5 p.m. ET Northwestern at No. 13 Ohio State, 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 23 Wisconsin at Maryland, 7:30 p.m. ET - -

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann to miss Sunday game Ohio State head basketball coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon are in the health and safety protocol and will miss Sunday's game against Northwestern.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-OSU-HOLTMANN

Purdue-Michigan game postponed due to COVID issues Tuesday's men's basketball game between No. 3 Purdue and host Michigan has been postponed due to continued COVID issues within the Wolverines' program.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-MICH-PUR-POSTPONED

MLS Diego Valeri expected to leave Timbers after nine seasons Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri is expected to depart for his native Argentina, ending an accomplished nine-year run in MLS.

SOCCER-MLS-POT-VALERI-TRANSFER

GOLF PGA -- Tournament of Champions

- - - - TENNIS

ATP -- Sydney, Australia; Adelaide, Australia; Melbourne, Australia WTA -- Adelaide, Australia; two events in Melbourne, Australia

