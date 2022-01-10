Soccer-Juventus produce stunning fightback to beat Roma in seven-goal thriller

Juventus scored three goals in seven second-half minutes to complete an astonishing comeback and beat AS Roma 4-3 on Sunday after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a late penalty to keep them in front at the Stadio Olimpico.

Tammy Abraham put hosts Roma in front before Paulo Dybala made it 1-1 going into the break. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lorenzo Pellegrini put Roma in charge early in the second half.

Juve fought back as Manuel Locatelli and Dejan Kulusevski scored within two minutes of each other and Mattia De Sciglio fired home a fourth on the 77th minute. Roma were awarded a penalty after Matthijs de Ligt was shown a second yellow for handball with nine minutes remaining, but Szczesny guessed the right way to save Pellegrini’s penalty in front of a stunned home crowd.

Juventus moved up to 38 points in fifth place, six points ahead of eighth-placed Roma.