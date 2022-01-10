Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus produce stunning fightback to beat Roma in seven-goal thriller

Juventus scored three goals in seven second-half minutes to complete an astonishing comeback and beat AS Roma 4-3 on Sunday after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a late penalty to keep them in front at the Stadio Olimpico. Tammy Abraham put hosts Roma in front before Paulo Dybala made it 1-1 going into the break.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 01:17 IST
Soccer-Juventus produce stunning fightback to beat Roma in seven-goal thriller

Juventus scored three goals in seven second-half minutes to complete an astonishing comeback and beat AS Roma 4-3 on Sunday after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a late penalty to keep them in front at the Stadio Olimpico.

Tammy Abraham put hosts Roma in front before Paulo Dybala made it 1-1 going into the break. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lorenzo Pellegrini put Roma in charge early in the second half.

Juve fought back as Manuel Locatelli and Dejan Kulusevski scored within two minutes of each other and Mattia De Sciglio fired home a fourth on the 77th minute. Roma were awarded a penalty after Matthijs de Ligt was shown a second yellow for handball with nine minutes remaining, but Szczesny guessed the right way to save Pellegrini’s penalty in front of a stunned home crowd.

Juventus moved up to 38 points in fifth place, six points ahead of eighth-placed Roma.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Freestyle skiing-Gu wins first crystal globe after perfect World Cup season; Canadian teen Schizas wins Canadian figure skating title and more

Sports News Roundup: Freestyle skiing-Gu wins first crystal globe after perf...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022