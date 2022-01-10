Soccer-Cape Verde overcome COVID-19 infections to win at Cup of Nations

Striker Julio Tavares headed home the winner as Cape Verde Islands shrugged off their COVID-19 woes to beat 10-man Ethiopia 1-0 on the opening day of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. Tavares forced home diving header after a superb cutback pass from Garry Rodrigues on the stroke of halftime at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde as the Cape Verdians joined hosts Cameroon on top of the Group A standings.

Cameroon had come from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in Sunday's opening match at the newly-built venue. Cape Verde were forced to start the match without coach Bubista, in quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, and had just six substitutes on the bench, with a further nine players isolating, and two injured.

