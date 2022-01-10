Left Menu

La Liga: Sevilla edge Getafe to keep pressure on Real Madrid, Atletico play four-goal draw with Villarreal

Sevilla kept the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Sunday by edging Getafe 1-0, while Atletico Madrid had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 10-01-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 14:59 IST
Atletico Madrid and Villarreal players (Photo: Twitter/LaLiga English). Image Credit: ANI
Sevilla kept the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Sunday by edging Getafe 1-0, while Atletico Madrid had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw against Villarreal. Rafa Mir's goal in the 22nd minute past David Soria sealed the home team's fate as they reduced the gap with Madrid to five points, with Sevilla owning a game in hand. Madrid thrashed Valencia 4-1 on Saturday.

At Mestalla Stadium on January 20, Sevilla will have the chance to reduce the points difference to two by beating Valencia. At the Estadio de la Ceramica, Atleti and Villarreal drew 2-2 in a spectacular clash as Angel Correa and Geoffrey Kondogbia- who was later sent off - scored goals for the Madrid-based team while Oblak saved a penalty. Alberto Moreno and Pau Torres struck for the Yellow Submarine.

With this draw, the Rojiblancos move ahead of Real Sociedad and slip into the top four, missing the chance to open up some real daylight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

