Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bears clean house, fire GM, head coach Matt Nagy

General manager Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy were fired by the Chicago Bears on Monday. The anticipated move is the latest reset for the franchise and comes at the conclusion of a 6-11 season that ended with a 31-17 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

ATP roundup: Lorenzo Sonego advances in Sydney

Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego overcame a one-set deficit to post a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Frenchman Hugo Gaston on Monday in a Round of 32 match in the Sydney Classic in Australia. While Sonego needed 2 hours and 42 minutes to advance, fellow Italian Fabio Fognini had a much easier time of it in his match. The seventh-seeded Fognini fired seven aces and made 81 percent of his first serve points in a 6-3, 7-5 win over lucky loser Daniel Altmaier of Germany, who replaced Nick Kyrgios after the Australian pulled out due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Djokovic back in training after winning appeal to stay in Australia

Novak Djokovic was back in training hours after winning a court challenge to remain in Australia on Monday, thanking the judge who released him from immigration detention and saying he remained focused on trying to win a record 21st tennis major. The fight over the world number one's medical exemption https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/djokovic-will-defend-australian-open-title-after-exemption-vaccination-2022-01-04 from COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter Australia and play may not be over, however, as the government said it was still considering another way to deport him.

Golf-DeChambeau withdraws from Sony Open with wrist soreness

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau his withdrawn from this week's Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii due to wrist soreness, his agent confirmed to Reuters on Monday. World number eight DeChambeau, fresh off a share of 25th place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday, had been expected to make his second start of 2022 at Waialae Country Club on Thursday.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday. Gettleman, 70, spent four years in the role with the Giants. The team was 19-45 in his tenure, including 4-13 this season.

Tennis-Czech player caught in Australian row over vaccine status hopes Djokovic can play

Czech tennis player Renata Voracova said she hoped Novak Djokovic would be able to compete at next week's Australian Open but admitted she was still frustrated that she was forced to leave Melbourne after her visa was cancelled. Like Djokovic, doubles specialist Voracova had been granted a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Motor racing-Maserati to enter Formula E electric championship in 2023

Maserati, Formula One winners with Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1950s, will compete in Formula E from 2023 as the first Italian brand to enter the electric world championship. Chief executive Davide Grasso hailed a "back to the future" first step for a 107-year-old company famed for fast luxury cars and keen to re-establish its sporting credentials.

Soccer-Parlow Cone, Cordeiro confirmed as candidates for U.S. Soccer president

Former U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro and incumbent Cindy Parlow Cone are the two candidates seeking election to the position in March, the national governing body said on Monday. Cordeiro resigned under pressure two years ago after a legal filing that was widely condemned as misogynistic and was succeeded in the position by Parlow Cone, a former national team player who was U.S. Soccer's vice president at the time.

Nuggets acquire Rodney McGruder from Pistons for Bol Bol

The Denver Nuggets acquired guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round draft pick from the Detroit Pistons on Monday in exchange for center Bol Bol. McGruder, 30, is in his second season with the Pistons after spending time with the Miami Heat (2016-19) and Los Angeles Clippers (2019-20). In 17 games this season, the 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 2.5 points over 9.5 minutes per game.

Tennis-ATP welcomes court ruling allowing Djokovic to play Australian Open

ATP, the governing body of men's tennis, applauded Monday's Australian court ruling that allowed No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic to remain in Melbourne and compete in next week's Australian Open. In a statement, the organization said the dispute over Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption and related events were "damaging on all fronts." The situation highlighted the need for clearer understanding and communication of the rules, ATP said.

