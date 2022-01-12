Left Menu

Olympics-Canada sends mix of veterans, rookies in bid to reclaim women's ice hockey gold

Marie-Philip Poulin and Rebecca Johnston will compete in their fourth Olympics as Canada fights to recapture women's ice hockey gold at the Beijing Games, with 10 rookies also named to the roster on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 03:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 03:35 IST
Olympics-Canada sends mix of veterans, rookies in bid to reclaim women's ice hockey gold

Marie-Philip Poulin and Rebecca Johnston will compete in their fourth Olympics as Canada fights to recapture women's ice hockey gold at the Beijing Games, with 10 rookies also named to the roster on Tuesday. Canada has medalled in every Olympics since women's hockey was introduced to the programme in 1998, claiming four straight golds from 2002.

Yet they had to settle for silver four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games after losing in a shootout to the United States. "It never gets old being able to represent your country at the highest level," said Poulin, who is serving as team captain. "I am extremely excited to wear the maple leaf with this group and to play for something so much bigger than ourselves."

The team features 13 returning players from the Pyeongchang Games roster and is currently stationed inside a "bubble" environment in Calgary, where players will remain until departing for Beijing on Jan. 26, in order to remain safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our women’s program has faced a number of challenges over this four-year Olympic cycle, and we have tackled the adversity without it distracting us from our goal of competing at the Olympics," said Gina Kingsbury, the director of women’s national teams with Hockey Canada.

The team picked up its 11th World Championship title in August. The women's Olympic ice hockey competition will run from Feb. 3 to Feb. 17 in Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022