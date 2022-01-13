Ancelotti denies that Barca dominated as his Real win 3-2 in Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti denied Barcelona were the better team in defeat as Real beat their rivals in Saudi Arabia.

Federico Valverde scored in extra time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 win over Barcelona on Wednesday for its 100th victory over its storied rival and a spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

''No, I don´t agree with Barcelona having dominated the match. The match has been balanced. They have used more possession, we have used more counterattacks. We conceded a goal during the first part but it was bad luck and the second half was much more balanced. ''But neither Real Madrid have dominated Barcelona nor Barcelona have dominated Real Madrid,'' Ancelotti said. ''Of course, they´re a team who are improving. They got important players back today such as Pedri, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati. They're a very good squad and Xavi is clearly doing a good job. Of course, the team is going to get better.'' Asked what team he prefers to play the final against, he said, ''I don' know, it's the same. What's important is to be in the final. Tomorrow it will be a fantastic game because they are two good teams who want to play in the final. It's good to be in the final, that's it.'' Barcelona twice equalized in regular time but couldn't recover after Valverde scored from close range on a breakaway eight minutes into extra time.

Defending Super Cup champion Athletic Bilbao will face Spanish league champion Atlético Madrid in the other semifinal Thursday.

The Spanish Super Cup is being played in Saudi Arabia again after the coronavirus pandemic transferred last year's edition back to Spain. The competition was moved to Saudi Arabia - and expanded from two to four teams in a ''Final Four'' format - as part of a deal reportedly worth 30 million euros (USD 34 million) a year until 2029.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)