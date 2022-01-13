Soccer-Newcastle sign New Zealand international Wood from Burnley

Newcastle United have signed New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the two Premier League clubs announced on Thursday. The clubs did not disclose financial details of the transfer but British media reported that Newcastle paid Burnley 25 million pounds ($34.3 million) for the 30-year-old.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player," Wood said, who has 27 goals for New Zealand, in a club statement https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/newcastle-united-sign-chris-wood-from-burnley/?njk. Wood becomes Newcastle's second signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners in October, with England fullback Kieran Trippier joining them from Atletico Madrid last week. ($1 = 0.7282 pounds)

