Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle sign New Zealand international Wood from Burnley

Newcastle United have signed New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the two Premier League clubs announced on Thursday. Wood becomes Newcastle's second signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners in October, with England fullback Kieran Trippier joining them from Atletico Madrid last week.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:47 IST
Soccer-Newcastle sign New Zealand international Wood from Burnley

Newcastle United have signed New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the two Premier League clubs announced on Thursday. The clubs did not disclose financial details of the transfer but British media reported that Newcastle paid Burnley 25 million pounds ($34.3 million) for the 30-year-old.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player," Wood said, who has 27 goals for New Zealand, in a club statement https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/newcastle-united-sign-chris-wood-from-burnley/?njk. Wood becomes Newcastle's second signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners in October, with England fullback Kieran Trippier joining them from Atletico Madrid last week. ($1 = 0.7282 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022