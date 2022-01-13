Left Menu

England to cut minimum COVID self-isolation to five days

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The minimum COVID-19 self-isolation in England will be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday, a move that could reduce staffing disruption in businesses and infrastructure.

"We've made the decision to reduce the minimum self-isolation period to five full days in England," Javid told parliament.

"From Monday, people can test twice before they go, leaving isolation at the start of day six."

