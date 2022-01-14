Left Menu

South Africa beat India by seven wickets, win series 2-1

South Africa beat India by seven wickets to win the third Test and secure the series 2-1.Resuming the day 101 for two, South Africa go the job done in 63.3 overs with major contributions coming from Keegan Petersen 82, Rassie van der Dussen 41 not out and Temba Bavuma 32 not out.Petersen was the only one dismissed on the day as he played one on to his stumps off Shardul Thakur.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:21 IST
South Africa beat India by seven wickets, win series 2-1
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa beat India by seven wickets to win the third Test and secure the series 2-1.

Resuming the day 101 for two, South Africa go the job done in 63.3 overs with major contributions coming from Keegan Petersen (82), Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) and Temba Bavuma (32 not out).

Petersen was the only one dismissed on the day as he played one on to his stumps off Shardul Thakur. India had won the opening Test in Centurion by 113 runs before the hosts bounced back in Johannesburg with a seven wicket victory. The contest was seen as India's best chance to win their maiden series in South Africa.

Brief Scores: India: 223 and 198 all out. South Africa: 210 and 212/3 for 3 in 63.3 overs. (Keegan Petersen 82, Rassie van der Dussen 41 not out; M Shami 1/41, Jasprit Bumrah 1/54).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022