Cricket-Australia dismissed for 303 in fifth Ashes test
Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 10:27 IST
Australia were dismissed for 303 in their first innings before the first break on the second day of the day-night fifth Ashes test at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Saturday.
Travis Head top-scored with 101 for the hosts, who lead the series 3-0.
