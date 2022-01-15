ISL: Draw against Goa a fair result, says NorthEast's Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil feels that the result was fair, but he would have been satisfied to walk away with full points, as they played out a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday. A 3rd-minute strike from Hernan Santana was cancelled out by Alberto Noguera later on in the first half, as the Gaurs failed to breach the target despite several attempts in the second half.

Jamil in the post-match press conference said: "I think it is a fair result, but I think if we got three points, I would have been much happier for us because looking at FC Goa, they also missed some players. Defensively, they were not up to the mark because their foreigner was not there. And their captain also. So I thought we got the early goal, Hernan (Santana) scored from a good free kick, so it was enough to get three points." Talking about his team's defence, Jamil said: "Yeah, yeah, they played good. Everybody tried, especially (Provat) Lakra, and Gurjinder (Kumar) - who came after a long time and he did a good job and (Patrick) Flottmann. And Mashoor (Shereef) also did a good job. Sehnaz (Singh) and Hernan also. So overall defensively, we can say that we played good and we must continue with the same rhythm."

NorthEast United will next clash with Odisha FC on January 18. (ANI)

