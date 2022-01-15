Paula Badosa claims Sydney title after thrilling win against Barbora Krejcikova

Paula Badosa claimed her third career WTA singles title by triumphing over Barbora Krejcikova in a down-to-the-wire thriller in the Sydney Tennis Classic final on Saturday. World No.9 Badosa claimed the WTA 500 title by edging World No.4 Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) in a nerve-wracking thriller that lasted for 2 hours and 22 minutes. With this win, the Spaniard notched her third career WTA singles title.

Badosa had Krejcikova's number coming into the Sydney final, a 2-0 head-to-head lead. On Saturday, Krejcikova finally claimed her first set against Badosa. However, the Spaniard prevailed once again, keeping her undefeated record against reigning Roland Garros champion Krejcikova alive. Badosa's two biggest titles have been won with third-set tiebreaks in the final. The Spaniard defeated Victoria Azarenka via third-set tiebreak to claim the WTA 1000 title at Indian Wells last year, and she has now pulled it off again at the Sydney WTA 500 event. (ANI)

