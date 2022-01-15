Chikka, Joshi in top-5, stay in contention at Singapore International

Indian golfer S Chikkarangappa, shot a two-under 70 in difficult conditions in the third round to move to sole third and within three shots of the leader Rattanon Wannasrichan (73) at the Singapore International, here on Saturday.

While the 28-year-old Chikka, looking for his maiden Asian Tour successes moved up, fellow Indian Khalin Joshi, the first-round leader (75), slipped to fourth and was four behind the leader.

Thailand's Rattanon maintained his lead at Tanah Merah Country Club and put himself in position for his second title on the Asian Tour.

Korean youngster, Joohyung Kim (69) played solid on another day of strong winds and was sole second. Rattanon was 4-under, while Kim Joohyung was second at 2-under and Chikka was 1-under for third. They were the only players under par after 54 holes.

Chikkarangappa, the two-time winner on the Asian Development Tour, has been knocking on the doors of a maiden title win for a while, won twice on the Indian domestic Tour in 2021. He also accompanied Anirban Lahiri as his caddie for the Tokyo Olympics ''I learned a lot from watching the top stars from all over the world. I have been feeling very confident since then. As a win, it is not in my control, I can only try and play my best,'' he said.

''So, when I go out for the final round, that's what I will do – give my best. It will be exciting to go out in the final group with Rattanon and Kim and I have seen both plays.'' Chikka started the third round with a birdie and was 2-under for front nine but dropped a shot on Par-5 10th for the second day in a row. He made up for it with a birdie on the 18th, also for the second day in a row.

Joshi, who shot 67 on the first day, has struggled with the putter for the last two days and hopes to reverse that trend on Sunday.

Rashid Khan, the two-time winner on Asian Tour, but who last won in 2014, had a round of 70 and rose to T-14, while Viraj Madappa was T-36 after dropping with a card of 78.

Shubhankar Sharma (77) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (80) had a rough outing and dropped to T-45, while Shiv Kapur (75) and Abhijit Chadha (75) were T-55.

Rattanon, 27, winner of the 2017 Thailand Open, returned a third-round one-over-par 73 on the Tampines Course for a two-shot advantage over Kim, who returned a 69.

Thailand's 14-year-old amateur star Ratchanon Chantananuwat, who was two behind the leader at the start of the day, slipped back with a 76 and is five off the pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)