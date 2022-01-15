Left Menu

Indian women's cricket to quarantine in Mumbai ahead of WC departure

Seasoned names like Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Punam Raut were dropped from the World Cup squad, triggering a controversy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 18:01 IST
Indian women's cricket to quarantine in Mumbai ahead of WC departure
Representative Image Image Credit: PTI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Cup-bound Indian women's cricket team will assemble in Mumbai on Sunday for a week of quarantine before its travel to New Zealand.

The players had gathered in Dehradun recently for team bonding and youngsters in the team were also assigned tasks to develop leadership skills.

The 15-squad members and three reserves have now been asked to report to Mumbai where they will isolate for a week. The team is expected to depart for New Zealand on January 24 and the players will have to undergo another quarantine upon arrival.

India plays a five-match series and one-off T20 against hosts New Zealand beginning February 11 before the ODI World Cup in March-April.

The team management wanted a week-long training camp before departure but it could not be arranged due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

India reached the final of the 2017 edition giving a massive boost to women's cricket in the country. The Mithali Raj-led squad is expected to go all the way this time. Seasoned names like Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Punam Raut were dropped from the World Cup squad, triggering a controversy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022