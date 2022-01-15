PV Sindhu bows out of India Open 2022 after losing semi-final clash

Shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday bowed out of the ongoing India Open 2022 here at the KD Jadhav Stadium. The 26-year-old Sindhu was outclassed by Thailand's Supanida Katethong 14-21, 21-13, 10-21 in the semi-final clash that lasted for 59 minutes.

Supanida Katethong reigned supreme in the first game and did not give Sindhu any chance. The Thai opponent won the first game 21-14, and she was just one game away from storming into the finals. Sindhu then staged a comeback in the second game, winning it 21-13, and as a result, the match progressed to the third and deciding game.

However, the Thai opponent raised her game and she ended up winning the match and hence progressing to the finals. Earlier in the day, India shuttler Lakshya Sen entered the finals of men's singles after winning a three-game thriller against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong.

Sen came back from a game down in the semi-final to win 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 and reach the first Super 500 final of his career. (ANI)

