PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 22:34 IST
Fans will support you in this phase too: Rahul Gandhi to Virat Kohli as he quits Test captaincy
Kohli quit as India's Test captain on Saturday, saying he did his job with ''absolute honesty'' and the time was right to quit the leadership role. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended his best wishes to Virat Kohli after he announced that he was stepping down as India's Test cricket captain.

''Dear @imVkohli, you've been greatly loved by millions of cricket fans over the years. They will support you in this phase too. Best wishes for the various other innings to come,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Kohli quit as India's Test captain on Saturday, saying he did his job with ''absolute honesty'' and the time was right to quit the leadership role.

His announcement came a day after India suffered an embarrassing Test series defeat against South Africa.

Kohli made the announcement in the backdrop of his tense relations with the BCCI which removed him as ODI captain after the star batter himself decided to leave T20 captaincy.

He was appointed Test captain back in 2014 when M S Dhoni stepped down in the middle of a series against Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

